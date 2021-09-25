Joan Marlowe Myrah died Sept. 9, 2021. She was born on Jan. 27, 1932, at Fort Benning, Ga., to Leonard Everett Marlowe and Martha Anna Weiss Marlowe. Her father was in the military, so she attended schools in Georgia, New York, Florida, Arkansas, and graduated from Nuremburg American High School in Germany.
Joan earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton in 1953 and was awarded the Loyalty Cup.
She married Lt. Col. Halvor Hegland Myrah Jr. in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on May 15, 1954. Joan taught a variety of grades in several states during Hal’s military career. In 1987 she was named, “Educator of the Year” for Killeen ISD by the Rotary Club. Through the years, Joan was active in the Boy and Girl Scout organizations, taught Sunday school, and sang in the choir at Grace Lutheran Church in Killeen.
Writing children’s short stories along with poems, visiting friends in nursing homes, gardening, and solving crossword puzzles were some of her hobbies. She felt blessed having two grandchildren.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple, Heritage Club at UMHB in Belton, Killeen Retired Teachers, Delta Kappa Gamma, Belton Horticulture Club, and an honorary member of Heart of Texas West Point Club.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Halvor H. Myrah Jr.; her parents, Lt. Col. and Mrs. Leonard Marlowe; her in-laws Col. and Mrs. Halvor H. Myrah; her sister Barbara M. Lyons, and her brother-in-law, Douglas M. Myrah.
She is survived by her son, Halvor Hegland Myrah III of Houston and her daughter Carolyn Sota of Temple; her grandchildren, Stephen Myrah, and Taylor LeMaster; her nieces Liane Mullinax and Joanna Fletcher, her nephews Steve Lyons, and Tim Lyons, as well as her brother-in-law Lt. Col. Jack and Phyllis Myrah, and her sister-in-law Rose Myrah.
A private burial will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Morada Temple and Amedisys Hospice Care. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Ministries in Temple, or the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
