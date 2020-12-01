Joan McGowan Shannon

A graveside service for Joan Elizabeth McGowan Shannon, 80, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Simpson Cemetery in Leander with Brother Joe Daggs officiating.
Joan Shannon died Nov. 30, 2020.
She was born April 21, 1940, in Manhattan, N.Y., to Sean Joseph and Anne Elizabeth McGowan.
She spent her childhood and early teenage years in Bronx, N.Y.
At the age of 17, she married Gene Shannon of Austin, while he was stationed in Fort Lee, N.J. Upon leaving the service, they made Austin and the surrounding area their home. Joan was the loving mother of seven children and many others over the years.
Survivors include sons, Russell Shannon of Killeen, Timothy Shannon of Briggs, Sean Shannon and wife Dedra of Killeen, Patrick Shannon of Killeen and daughter Theresa Cortinas and husband Adam of Florence. She is also survived by grandchildren Trevor Holland, Travis Shannon, Joshua Shannon, Ashley Crow, Amber Johanssen, Joshua Bunch, Delanie Newman and Gratton Newman. Nine great-grandchildren, sister Laura Szego of Yonkers, N.Y., three brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Shannon; daughter, Lauralea Anne Shannon; son, Christopher Michael Shannon; and grandson, Adam Christopher Cortinas.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.