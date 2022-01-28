JoAnn Schneider

A memorial service for JoAnn D. Schneider, 85, will be 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, 704 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Copperas Cove. Preceding the memorial service, the family will have a private graveside service at Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Ms. Schneider died Jan. 26, 2022, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family in Copperas Cove.
She was born Feb. 20, 1936, in Haskell County to the late John and Zenoba Peoples Scoggins.
She attended school in Kerrville, San Antonio and Rochester before taking business courses in Killeen.
JoAnn worked for 17 years at the telephone company, where she started as an operator and was promoted to being a call investigator, a job she truly loved. Following her time at the phone company, she worked for the Copperas Cove High School, where she was affectionately known as the “Salad Bar Lady” who also made homemade soups and chilis.
JoAnn was a member of the First Presbyterian Church since 1982, where she enjoyed organizing and serving meals for church fellowship.
In the 1980s and ’90s she was an avid square dancer. JoAnn also enjoyed traveling and gambling when she had the opportunity.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Schneider; sons, Richard Burleson and Randall Kenneth Hill; and brothers, Billy Scoggins and Danny Scoggins.
Survivors include her companion of 31 years, Lawson Trantham; daughters, Cyndy Burleson and wife, Kate; Susie Brown and husband, Kenny; and a brother, Gene Scoggins.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 S. FM 116, Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangments.
Condolences may be left at VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.