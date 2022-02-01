JoAnnn Mitchell

Funeral services for JoAnn Wilkins Mitchell, 90, of the Harman community of Coryell County, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Don McConnaughhay officiating. Interment will follow at Pidcoke Cemetery in Gatesville. Following the graveside services, the family will receive visitors at Pidcoke Baptist Church.
Ms. Mitchell died Jan. 30, 2022, in Gatesville. She was born on Feb. 1, 1931, in Gatesville, to the late E.C. and Genia (Jean) Seward Wilkins.
She grew up in the Ewing and Flat community and attended school in Ewing, Arnett, Gatesville and Flat. She worked for the District Clerk of Coryell County, Carl McClendon. She married Donal Mitchell on June 9, 1951, and they resided in the Harman community all of their married lives. She was a rancher and homemaker and was an avid reader, worker of crossword puzzles and writer of poems. She was known as the “Best Cook and Baker” by her family. She had a keen sense of humor and always had time for her granddaughter’s tea parties.
She was a member of Pidcoke Baptist Church since 1952 and served as Church Treasurer for 60 years. She also worked diligently for Our Land, Our Lives, an advocacy group that fought to preserve the farm and ranchlands of Coryell County, from being developed by FortHood.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Mitchell, in 2005; sisters, Patsy Baker and Mary Wilkins.
She is survived by her daughters, Genia Baize and husband, Mike, Kay Stoldt and husband, Michael; granddaughters, Laura Manning and husband, Jason, Mary Rox and husband, Josh; great-grandchildren, David Manning, Daniel Manning, Andrew Manning, Noah Rox, Ella Rox; brothers, William Wilkins; Robert Wilkins, Steve Wilkins; sisters, Lillie Bright, Betty Mayhew and Jenny Lindley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Pidcoke Baptist Church Building Fund, 11125 FM 116, Gatesville, TX 76528.
