Visitation for Joaquin Narranjo Trevino, 89, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with religious officiation by Fr. Chris beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery.
Mr. Trevino died Feb. 3, 2023, at Meridian Care of Monte Vista retirement home, San Antonio.
He was born Aug. 16, 1933, to his late parents, Florentina G. Trevino and Jose Soto Trevino, in Poteet.
Joaquin was raised in San Antonio. He graduated from Wheatley High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1954. His enlistment took him around the world, including Korea, Vietnam and Iran. But his favorite assignment was in France because he could take his wife, Janie ... to whom he was married on Jan. 9, 1957. While stateside at Ft. Gordon, Georgia, he developed young soldiers as a drill instructor.
He retired from the Army after 21 years and moved his family to Ft. Hood/Killeen, where he finally settled in 1978.
He was a devoted member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Killeen where he served alongside his wife as a Eucharistic Minister, administering the sacraments of Holy Communion.
Mr. Trevino was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Janie Almanza Trevino; brothers, Rupert Trevino and Pedro Trevino; sisters, Josephina Mendoza and Guadalupe Chavez; and his grandson, Brandon Trevino.
He is survived by his sisters, Gloria Trevino Galvan and Maria Inez Oswalt; son, David Trevino; grandchildren, Daniel Trevino, Alexandra Trevino, Samantha Trevino, Stephanie Trevino, and Simone Trevino; and his great-grandchildren, Yazmine Trevino and Roselei Esparza.
