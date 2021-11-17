Joaquin T. Meno

Funeral services for retired Sgt. Maj. Joaquin Tajalle Meno, 80, of Houston will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Houston. Burial with military honors will follow at Houston National Cemetery.
Mr. Meno died on Nov. 13, 2021, in Houston. He was born on Dec. 20, 1940, in Merizo, Guam.
He was a Vietnam veteran, Airborne Ranger, financial auditor, athlete, cook, and gardener. But most of all he was a loving husband, father, and “Papa” who demonstrated his Catholic faith on a daily basis.
He resided in Fort Hood and Killeen for many years, serving as president of the Guam Association of Central Texas in the late 1980s.
Cypress-Fairbanks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Friends and loved ones can offer condolences at www.everloved.com/life-of/joaquin-meno/
