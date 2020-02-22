Funeral services for Joe Arthur Hernandez, 67, will be noon Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen.
Mr. Hernandez died Feb. 13, 2020.
He was born Aug. 1, 1952, in San Antonio to Rodolfo M. Hernandez and Dolores Fraga.
Joe was a retired sergeant first class in the United States Army where he served in both the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm.
He was also a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus to include being a past grand knight and faithful navigator.
Joe will be missed dearly by many and will be remembered for being compassionate, strong and good-humored.
His hobbies included tennis, board games and shooting pool.
Survivors include his wife Mary R. Hernandez and his children Angela Inman, Jose, Leo, and Daniel Hernandez. Joe was blessed with 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in remembrance of Joe A. Hernandez to St. Joseph Catholic School in Killeen at www.sjcskilleen.org.
