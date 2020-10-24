Private family services will be held at a later date for Joe Bob Williams, 91, of Gatesville. Burial will be at Restland Cemetery.
Mr. Williams died peacefully Oct. 23, 2020.
He was born Oct. 2, 1929, in Coryell County to the late George Rolan and Mayme Bush Williams.
He grew up in the Slater community and graduated from Gatesville High School in 1947.
He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Tarleton University and masters from the University of North Texas.
He entered the U.S. Army in 1952. He served at the White House, Washington, D.C. and at SHAPE headquarters in Paris, France, until his honorable discharge as a sergeant first class in 1956.
He married Barbara Carter on April 10, 1955, in Pocahontas, Virginia.
As an educator he was an industrial arts teacher and principal at Texas Youth Council and retired after 30 years of service.
He was a deacon and 60-year member of First Baptist Church, Gatesville.
He was an active member and Tale Twister of Gatesville Lions Club, where he was honored to be named Lion of the Year twice.
He was a member of Texas Cattleman’s Association, Gatesville Square Dance Club, Texas Retired Teachers Association and Sigma Phi Epsilon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George Hulon Williams; and sister, Lura Moore.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Barbara Williams; sister, Juanell Deorsarm; daughter, Sherrie Lewis; sons, Frank Williams and wife, Jeannie, Billy Bob Williams and wife, Holli; grandchildren, Morgan Estes, Mason Williams, Chase Williams, Carter Williams, Jim Lewis, John Lewis, and Jennifer Sparks; great-grandchildren, Madeline, Molly and Ben Sparks, Ella and James Lewis, Kennedy, Kate and Collins Estes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to First Baptist Church, 912 E. Main St., Gatesville, TX 76528.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.
