A visitation with a viewing for Joe A. Cook, 77, of Copperas Cove, will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Funeral Home in Lampasas. Cremation will follow.
Mr. Cook died March 21, 2021, at his residence.
He was born June 22, 1943, in Lampasas to Freeman and Amanda Broadway Cook.
Joe married Lillian Lemaster on Nov. 6, 1976, in Killeen, enjoying 44 years of marriage. Mr. Cook had resided in Copperas Cove for the past 35 years and was a member of the Broad Street Church of Christ in Lampasas,
Joe served in the U.S. Navy, where he performed underwater demolition and served in Vietnam as an amphibious boat coxswain.
After serving in the Navy, Joe obtained his Associate’s Degree in electrical repair from CTC.
He worked for the Central Music Company in Killeen as well as the 7-Eleven Corporation. Later, he joined the TDCJ-ID as a corrections officer, where he worked for 18 years and retired from the Hughes Unit in Gatesville.
Joe was a proud member of the American Legion, Post 223, the 40-8 Organization, and the VFW, where he would volunteer his time and services.
Upon retiring from the TDCJ-ID, he became a substitute teacher for Copperas Cove ISD, which he loved.
Joe also loved pitching horseshoes and was a member of the Texas Horseshoe Pitching Association.
Mr. Cook is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Clifford Cook; and two sisters, Milly Lemaster and Laverne Beavers.
Survivors include his wife, Lillian (Lillie) Cook of Copperas Cove; two sons, Joshua Cook (Sapna) of Mansfield and Jeremy Cook of Lampasas; one foster child, Marilyn Brackett of Copperas Cove; his granddaughter, Shivani Cook, of Mansfield; one brother, Edwin Cook (Barbara) of Killeen; two sisters, Genevieve (“BB”) Kelley of Lampasas and Janice Simpson (Larry) of Lampasas.
Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society in Mr. Cook’s memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.