Memorial services, with military honors for Joe Dougan, 48, of Gatesville, will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel in Gatesville.
Mr. Dougan died Sept. 15, 2021 in Gatesville. Joe was born on April 28, 1973, in Lawton, Oklahoma. He grew up and attended school in Arkansas. He graduated from Clarksville High School, in Clarksville, Arkansas, in 1992.
He entered the U.S. Army in 1995 and served with the 13th Bravo Unit. He was honorably discharged in 2004. He moved to Gatesville in 2000 and was currently a civil service employee with Logistics Readiness Center at Fort Hood.
He married Jennifer Poston in 2011.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Goyer Dougan. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; daughters, Casey Jo Wilson, Vivian Poston; parents, Virgil Joe Taylor and Don Dougan; niece, Kelsey Farris and husband, Steven; and numerous friends and extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials be designated to the Boys and Girls Club, 2533 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville in charge of arrangements.
