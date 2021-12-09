Services for Joe Edward Landez, 58, of Killeen are pending with Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.

Mr. Landez died on Dec. 6, 2021, in Killeen.

He was born on June 23, 1963, at Fort Benning, Georgia.

CrystalC32

RIP to Joe Landez I miss you more then anything in the world you gave me the one thing I was missing in my life and that was a Father and I thank God every day that he blessed me with you I will forever cherish the time we had here on earth and look forward to the day we meet again in the kingdom of heaven I love you with every being in my body rest peacefully.

Sincerely your

Perfect imperfection

