A celebration of life for “Big” Joe Francisco Lombardi Jr. will be held March 20 at 7 p.m. in Bulldawg Gymnasium on the campus of Copperas Cove High School. Mr. Lombardi died March 9 in Killeen, with his wife by his side.
He was born to Joe Francisco Lombardi Sr. and Annie Vick in Galveston. He set his roots in Copperas Cove in 1978 and married the love of his life Sherry Anne Hoffpauir on July 18, 1992.
Joe had an unending love for the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns and most importantly the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs whom he broadcast play-by-play coverage since 1978.
Joe’s career as a disk jockey began in Sonora, Texas, and he would go on to work for more than five decades for stations in Temple, Killeen, Copperas Cove and Lampasas.
Much of his professional career was with KOOV in Copperas Cove covering sporting events for the Bulldawgs, Kangaroos of Killeen and Badgers of Lampasas school districts along with his morning show.
Lombardi broadcast the welcome home of 124 flights of Fort Hood troops returning from Operation Desert Storm at “Victory Corner” near West Fort Hood.
Joe lent his voice to many volunteer organizations, recently with the Greater Fort Hood United Way, Copperas Cove Quarterback Club, CHAMPS, Bulldawg Radio and many others.
Joe is survived by his wife Sherry and the many Bulldawg athletes whom he has come to love over his decades of service.
He is preceded in death by his parents Joe Sr. and Annie; brother Jimmy; and mother-in-law Annie Hoffpauir.
In lieu of flowers, donors are asked to contribute to the Joe Lombardi Scholarship Fund established by the Copperas Cove Quarterback club. A GoFundMe page has been created to assist in medical and funeral expenses: https://gofund.me/e28100b0.
Everyone is encouraged to wear Blue and Gold to show their support for the Bulldawg team he loved. He leaves a rich legacy and commitment to Bulldawg athletics that is unmatched.
