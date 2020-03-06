A funeral Mass for Joe H. Eaves, 88, of Copperas Cove, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove with burial at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Eaves died Feb. 28, 2020, and was born March 5, 1931.
A visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funderal Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
