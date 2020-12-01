A Celebration of Life service for retired Lt. Col. Joe Pat Hart Jr., 72, will be held at a later date.
He will be buried with military honors in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The family asks that those who attend the graveside service protect themselves and others by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
Mr. Hart died Nov. 21, 2020, in Killeen. He was born in Littlefield, Texas, to Joe Pat Hart Sr., and Bobbie Dosher Hart, who both preceded him in death.
Joe graduated from West Texas State University (now West Texas A&M) with a B.S. in Industrial Education and a M. Ed. in Education. He taught for two years in Pampa, Texas, and then fulfilled his military obligation by entering the Army Transportation Corps.
The Army sent him to Virginia, Kentucky, San Antonio, South Carolina, South Korea, Fort Hood, Germany, Iraq, and Kuwait, but he called Copperas Cove home after his first tour at Fort Hood in the ’80s.
During his 26-year military career, he was awarded the following decorations, medals, badges, citations, and campaign ribbons: Army Lapel Button, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (10th award), Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal (2nd award), Southwest Asia Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Star (BSS), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (4th award), Kuwait Liberation Medal (K), and Kuwait Liberation Medal (SA).
After his retirement from the Army, he served as the transportation director for the Killeen Independent School District for 17 years. His goal was to get children to school and their activities as safely as possible. He looked at every situation as though he would be transporting his grandchildren.
During this time, he became very involved with the Texas Association for Pupil Transportation (TAPT), serving on their board of directors for several years and as president for 2014-15. In 2016-17 he was named their Honoree of the Year.
His interest in serving the pupil transportation industry did not stop there. He remained active in the National Association for Pupil Transportation after his retirement, volunteering as the coordinator of their annual National School Bus Safety Poster Contest. In 2018, he was awarded the Distinguished Service Award for his work with NAPT.
During his career, he earned the respect of his co-workers and colleagues who knew him as a caring man who was good at everything he did. He mentored many colleagues who he hoped would fill his shoes and he felt they were an extension of his family.
As much as he loved his work family, no one was more important to him than his family. He married Myrna Hall in Phillips, Texas, in 1971. They had two children, Amy Hart Friese, who married Pete Friese, and Greg Hart, who married Amiee Phillips Hart. Thomas Hart and Kyle Friese, his grandsons, were the light of his life.
He also had two Maltese dogs that he loved to sit and hold, often smiling and telling his family he was being held down by these tiny dogs. He was dearly loved by his wife, children, and grandchildren and leaves a hole that will never be filled.
He also leaves behind a brother, Steve Hart of Borger, Texas; a sister, Beth Epps of Portland, Oregon; a half-sister, Pat Loe of Dallas; a mother-in-law, LaQuita Hall of Madill, Oklahoma; and two nieces and two nephews.
Because Joe would never want to be the cause of spreading COVID-19 during this awful pandemic, the family has decided to hold a celebration of his life later when the virus is contained. However, open visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of the TAPT scholarship funds. Information can be found at www.tapt.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.