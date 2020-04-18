Services are pending with Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen for Joel Reno “JR” Rimes.
Mr. Rimes died April 13, 2020, in Harker Heights.
He was born May 16, 1936, in Bell County.
He will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.