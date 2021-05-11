Joel Rimes

Memorial services for Joel Reno Rimes will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church of Killeen.
Mr. Rimes died April 13, 2020, with his family by his side, one month and three days before his 84th birthday. He was born May 16, 1936, in Belton to Joe and Annie Rimes, the oldest of eleven children. He was known as “J.R.” to everyone all his life.
He was preceded in death by his son, Stevin Joe Rimes; his grandson, Thomas Justin Fakus; one sister and two brothers. He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Judith Ann Rimes; sons David Wayne Rimes and Mark Allen Rimes (Angel); daughters Anne Elizabeth Fajkus (Wayne) and Jennifer Michelle Rimes; grandchildren Tamara Jean Gayton (Adam) and Cody Reno Rimes; great-granddaughter Stevie Grace Grayton; four brothers and three sisters.
Our love for him will remain in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Killeen building fund.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
