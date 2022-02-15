Funeral services for Johanna Gaskill, 77, of Nolanville, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Gaskill died on Jan. 29, 2022, in Nolanville.
She was born on Oct. 26, 1944, in Straubing, Germany.
She was a military wife and stay-at-home mom.
Mrs. Gaskill was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Rodney Gaskill.
Survivors include her son Rodney Gaskill and her daughter Johanna Hill; six grandchildren and her fur baby, Luke.
Visitation will be held before the service.
