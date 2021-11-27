John Armenta

Funeral services for John (Concepcion) V. Armenta will be at noon on Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home, 425 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
Mr. Armenta died on Nov. 24, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 15, 1934, on the family’s cattle ranch in Pima County, Arizona. He spent time as a child in Sonora, Mexico, and later as a young man in San Francisco, California.
John was a devoted husband, father, mentor, and friend. An accomplished and decorated airman, he enjoyed the adventures of traveling around the world with his beloved late wife, Maia Armenta and their children.
His distinguished military career spanned over 30 years, beginning in 1943 as Staff Sergeant for the United States Army Air Forces. He served valiantly in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
He was honored for his dedication to our country many times, receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross award, the Bronze Star Medal, the Air Force Commendation medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.
He also received many awards, including the Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, the Williams Award for outstanding performance in the air weather service military support program, and a military airlift command achievement award. He retired in 1977 as Senior Master Sergeant for the United States Air Force.
After his career, John channeled his experiences into supporting American veterans. He was an active member of American Legion Post 223, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 29, Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter 9192, and Military Officer Association of America (Centex Chapter 88). In his sixties, John returned to school, earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Central Texas College, and began teaching literacy to enlisted U.S. servicemen and veterans.
John was preceded in death by his parents Julio and Bernardina Armenta and siblings Merced Armenta, Estella Perez, and Modesto Armenta.
John is the cherished father of Julia Marquez, Susan McMillen, Larry Razura (deceased), Cecilia Contreras, and Theresa Dye.
Survivors include 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of sending flowers, please make donations in his name to The Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org or by calling 1-855-448-3997.
