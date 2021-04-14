John Brewer

A celebration of life for John Garfield Brewer, 70, of Harker Heights, will be at noon on April 23 at Trinity Baptist Church in Harker Heights. Interment will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Brewer died March 16, 2020.
He was born April 28, 1949, in Houlton, Maine. He was the second oldest of six children.
Proudly serving in the U.S. Army, John retired after 20 years at Fort Hood.
He was a Vietnam veteran and a lifetime member of the VFW, and their motorcycle club, where he loved riding in Toy Runs and Memorial Day services.
He also belong to the Vietnam Veterans of America and proud to be a member.
John also worked as a mechanic for Sears Automotive Center for many years before retiring due to health issues.
You could always find him hanging out with his coffee crew at McDonalds, talking to anyone that would stop and say hello.
He loved kids and telling them stories If they when getting lunch.
He never knew a stranger and talked to anyone and everyone.
John also shared a love for his dogs, which he had many, and his two horses, Sonny and Buddy.
Favorite pastimes including working in the heat, mowing grass, repairing cars or even just relaxing in the hot Texas sun.
John was an active church member at Trinity Baptist Church.
For all of those who would like to join us for this celebration of life, we invite you to wear his favorite color, red.
You could always see him wearing his Remember Everyone Deployed shirts on Fridays, and since the 23rd is a Friday, we want to honor him this way for the church celebration of life at noon and CTVC at 2 p.m.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Garfield and Eunice Brewer; and two sisters, Rosemary and Barbara.
Survivors include his brother, James Brewer; his two sisters, Betty Brewer and Nancy Childs; his loving wife of 47 years, Sandra Brewer; two daughters, LeeAnn Miner and Darlene Youncofski (husband James Youncofski); six grandchildren, Shane West, Courtney Seville, Brandan Miner, Tyler Plank, Megan Plank and Maddison Youncofski; and one great-grandson, Richard Seville III. He also had many nieces and nephews.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
