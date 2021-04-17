John Brewer

A celebration of life will be held for John Garfield Brewer, 70, of Harker Heights, at noon on April 23 at Trinity Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m. on April 23.
Mr. Brewer died on March 16, 2020. He was born on April 28, 1949, in Houlton, Maine.
Mr. Brewer was preceded in death by his parents, Garfield and Eunice Brewer, and two sisters Rosemary and Barbara. He was the second oldest of six children. His surviving siblings are a brother, James Brewer, and two sisters; Betty Brewer and Nancy Childs. He also had many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving wife of 47 years Sandra Brewer; two daughters
LeeAnn Miner and Darlene Youncofski (husband James Youncofski).
John had six grandchildren; Shane West, Courtney Seville, Brandan Miner, Tyler Plank, Megan Plank and Maddison Youncofski; and one great-grandson Richard Seville III.
Proudly serving in the U.S Army, John retired after 20 years at Fort Hood Texas. He was a Vietnam veteran and a lifetime member of the VFW, and their motorcycle club where he loved riding in Toy Runs and Memorial services. He also belonged to the Vietnam Veterans of America and was proud to be a member. He worked as a mechanic for Sears Automotive Center for many years before retiring due to health issues.
You could always find him hanging out with his coffee crew at McDonalds, talking to anyone that would stop and say hello. He loved kids and telling them stories if they were getting lunch. He never knew a stranger, talked to anyone and everyone. John also shared a love for his dogs, which he had many, and his two horses, Sonny and Buddy. Favorite pastimes included working in the heat, mowing grass, repairing cars or even just relaxing in the hot Texas sun.
John was an active church member at Trinity Baptist Church. For all of those who would like to join the family for this celebration of life, we invite you to wear his favorite color Red. You could always see him wearing his ‘Remember Everyone Deployed’ shirts on Fridays and since the 23rd is a Friday we want to honor him this way for the church celebration of life.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
