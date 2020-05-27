A life celebration service for Dr. John C. Hallum, 83, of Killeen, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Ohnnuri Community Baptist Church in Killeen. A private family interment will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Hallum died May 24, 2020, with his beloved wife and children by his side.
He was born March 22, 1937, in Athens to parents, John and Lockie Bell Hallum.
Mr. Hallum was a faithful servant of the Lord whose wide reaching and lifelong dedication to Christ touched many lives.
He proudly served his country through service in the Air Force and then began his service to the Lord at South San Baptist Church in San Antonio in 1959, where he met his beautiful wife, Jeanette, and preached his first sermon. Brother John’s service to the Lord continued with Jeanette throughout Texas and even to the unreached Tu of China until his final sermon delivered on the morning of his homecoming.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother and sister, Ed and Nita, and his son, Johnny.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanette; his sister, Shirley Farish and husband Lee; his son James and wife Ranita; his daughter Judy Rice and husband Charles; grandchildren Mitch, Jamie, Hunter, Hannah, Stephanie, Charles Jr., Addiej and adopted daughter Vicki; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Althea, Michael, Juliana, Trae, Gabriel, Maxwell, Oliver, and Wesley Conrad; along with extended family, close friends and countless followers of Christ.
A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southern Baptist of Central Texas Association, SBCTA, at 1105 Radisson Dr., Hewitt, TX 76643. Donations will be used for local missions and seminary scholarships.
