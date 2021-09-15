A virtual-only memorial service for John David Paolinelli, 78, of Copperas Cove, will be at 3 p.m. via Zoom on Saturday. Mr. Paolinelli died Sept. 13, 2021.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Frances Marie Paolinelli; a son; and a daughter.
A link to the Zoom memorial service will be provided on the Viss Family Funeral Home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.