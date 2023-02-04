Funeral services and reception for John David Vander Werff, 76, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Copperas Cove. Burial with full military honors will follow at 3 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Vander Werff died Jan. 26, 2023.
He was born Sept. 19, 1946, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to the late Dowie Johannes Vander Werff and Apolonia Sofia Versteeg.
John grew up and attended school in Salt Lake City. On Sept. 25, 1963, John enlisted in the United States Army. He proudly served 22 years in the military before retiring in July of 1985. During his military career while stationed in Germany, John married Jutta Appel, in Wertheim, Germany. After retiring from the military, John worked for the State of Texas as a criminal investigator for 20 years. He was a member of the American Polygraph Association and held a Master Peace Officers License.
Memorials may be made in his honor to the American Heart Association or BS&W McLane Children’s Medical Center.
Mr. Vander Werff was preceded in death by his parents; son, Thomas Vander Werff; and brother, Fred Vander Werff.
He is survived by his wife Jutta Vander Werff; daughter, Caroline Trevino; and grandchildren Daniel Trevino and Nicholas and Krystallyn Vander Werff.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
