Funeral services for John Dzara, 74, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Copperas Cove with burial following at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Dzara died May 22, 2020, in Temple.
He was born Aug. 2, 1946, to John and Frances Doiniak Dzara outside of Pittsburgh, Pa.
Mr. Dzara joined the United States Army in 1966 and served for 20 years. After his retirement, he worked another 23 years on Fort Hood for DPW.
Mr. Dzara married Louise Hunter in 1976 in New York. He was a founding member of the VFW Post #3393 for over 40 years. He was also a member of the La Societe 40/8 Locale #266. He loved to restore cars, work in his garden, play the guitar and most of all loved his daughters and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his father; daughter, Jacki Vaughn; and grandchildren, Alicia, Alexa and Kyle Rodgers.
Survivors include his wife, Louise Dzara; mother, Frances Dzara; daughters, Denise Dzara, Diana Dzara, Tina Rodgers and husband, Neil; son-in-law, David Vaughn; two sisters, Becky Dzara, Lisa Hunter; and grandchildren, Joshua Vaughn, Rachel Dzara and Olivia Dzara.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
