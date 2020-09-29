No funeral services are scheduled for retired Sgt. 1st Class John E. Herbst, 89.
Mr. Herbst died Sept. 25, 2020.
He was born March 25, 1931, in McCook, Nebraska, into a large and close-knit family.
He proudly served 27 years in the U.S. Army which included one tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam, in which he earned the Bronze Star.
After retiring from the military, John worked for the state of Texas for 15 years. He touched countless lives with his open heart, generous nature and kind demeanor.
His devotion to Christ was evident in his time volunteering with the church, the food bank, and helping others in need.
He enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren and pets.
He is preceded in death by his father, John; his mother, Elizabeth; his siblings Betty, Don, Bill and Bob; and “Baby Girl” Herbst.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Laura; their four children, Elizabeth Stineman (Greg), Lowell Herbst (Wendy), Sarah DiMaggio (Joe) and John Herbst; seven grandchildren; his sister, Norma, and his brother, Ron.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
