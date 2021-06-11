Funeral services for John Elva Gregory, 73, of Copperas Cove, will be at noon on June 22 at Victory Baptist Church in Copperas Cove. Burial with full military honors will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Gregory died June 10, 2021. He was born Sept. 22, 1947.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. June 21 at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.