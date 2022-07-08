A celebration of life for John Francis Keegan, 60, of Irmo will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, Columbia, S.C.
Mr. Keegan died July 4, 2022. He was born on April 17, 1962, in Fort Hood to Evelyn Hersey and the late Ambrose John Keegan.
John’s mission on this earth was to be the “hands, feet and the voice” of Christ. He was funny, compassionate, loving and a supportive husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and co-worker.
When he met someone for the first time, they would know that he was genuine and a man like no other. He always made you feel like you were his best friend. John had a servant’s heart; he cared for others and would give anyone the shirt off his back.
His motto was “The only thing in life really worth doing is what we do for others.”
There was no doubt that he treasured and loved his wife, Deborah Paulson Keegan. The couple was married on March 17, 1984, at Fort Hood and enjoyed a fulfilling, loving marriage of 38 years together. Still too short of time to really enjoy his growing family.
John was a jack of all trades; he was an expert woodworker, creating pens, artwork and furniture.
John received his real estate and broker license and opened MarketOne Reality with a friend in Oklahoma. He also worked in hotel management before moving to South Carolina.
He enjoyed supporting his Army wife in every way until her retirement after 20 years. John recently retired as the Director of Marketing and Business and Community Development for FMWR (Fort Jackson) after devoting over 25 years of service to soldiers and families.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his sons, Casey Keegan (Chelsea) and Joshua Keegan; daughter, Rachel Jones (Andrew); granddaughters, Emilia Keegan and Alexandria Keegan; and sisters, Carla Keegan, Dawn Dombroski, and Leslie Allen and their respective families.
A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Final commendation and farewell prayers will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, S.C.
The family requests visitors dress casually for all events.
For those who are unable to attend, a livestream will be available at the time of the service on ShivesFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, https://link.edgepilot.com/s/446ae678/I4ZGhAylQUaRXvciRD2Gzw?u=http://www.stjude.org/.
