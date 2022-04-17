JOHN FRANCIS SUBLOUSKY
On March 12, 2022, every past, present, and future American lost a patriot. However, most importantly his family lost their most beloved. John F. Sublousky was born on August 30, 1930, in New Philadelphia, PA to Frank and Anna Sublousky. He was of proud Lithuanian heritage and the oldest of five children, John, Helen, Tom, Alice, and George. John knew his ultimate home was with Christ because of his faith. We who are left behind will miss him dearly because he truly touched the hearts of everyone who knew him. He was preceded in death by his best friend and wife, Jeanne E. Sublousky, 22 years ago and now rests in peace with her for eternity. John made it home in time to celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary this year and we are sure they danced to Frank Sinatra’s, “It Had to be You” on March 17th. Dad, Grandad, and Big-Pop to his family was the most caring and selfless person who always had time to listen and help all in need. He shared our life’s most precious joys and grieved with us in times of sorrow. To his children, Debbie, Diana, Patti, John, Jim, and Joe, he was the beacon we searched for every day of our lives for strength, courage, and love. He never wavered in his commitment to being our father and graciously gave everything he had to us unconditionally. His life is a testament to what true love really is and Dad’s love will live on in our families forever. To Mike, Jay, Don, and Kelly, his children’s spouses, he was family and had a very special relationship with each one. To his 11 grandchildren, Kimberly, John, David, Jillian, Brittany, Caleb, Hannah, Savannah, Sadie, Scott, and Sara he was the most loving, funny and playful Grandad ever. Each of them has stories and games they played with Grandad that will forever be amazing memories of how joyful life is to be lived. To his 14 great-grandchildren, Clare, Norah, Mary, Anna, Sarah, Theresa, Kate, Noah, Ben, Joey, Jackson, Jensen, Bryson, and Leila he was a larger-than-life hero who always poked them with his cane and joyfully made this a game for each when they were babies. “Big Pop” was always fun to be around. To his extended family and friends, John always had a joke to share and a story to be told that somehow enriched each of their lives and made their day. He was a loyal friend to all and loved each and every one of them with the fullness of his heart. As every family member knows, John F. Sublousky served 30 Years, 1 Month, and 22 Days in the United States Army and retired as a Command Sergeant Major. He served in many stateside units and also in Alaska, Hawaii, Korea, Germany, and Vietnam. John had many accomplishments during his military career. His military awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with clusters, Good Conduct Medal with clusters, National Defense Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star, Humanitarian Service Medal, Army Service Medal, Overseas Service Medal with Bronze Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Service Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Navy Presidential Unit Citation, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit Citation. As a Command Sergeant Major he was most proud of being the 25th Infantry Division Command Sergeant Major at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. After serving the US Army, he then served the US Postal Service for 17 Years. He finally retired in 1996 to tour the United States and visit family and friends with his beloved wife, Jeanne, in their new Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham d’Elegance. They truly were a match made in heaven. Visitation will be Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with a Rosary to begin at 7:00 P.M. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Monday, April 25, 2022 at 9:30 A.M. at Ft. Sam Houston Main Post Chapel with Full Military Burial Honors to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. In Lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in John’s name, to The Old Soldiers Home Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.