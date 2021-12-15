Funeral services for John Fraser, 79, of Harker Heights will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Interment will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Fraser died Dec. 8, 2021, in Temple. He was born Feb. 6, 1942, in Verdun, Canada.
Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service.
