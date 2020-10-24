Funeral services for John Joseph Gurgas Jr., 75, of Killeen, will be 9 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Gurgas died Oct. 18, 2020, in Oklahoma City.
He was born April 21, 1945, to John Joseph Gurgas and Ruth Gurgas in Steubenville, Ohio.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
