Funeral services for John Isler Jr., 71, of Killeen, will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Glad Tidings Church. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m. Mr. Isler died May 23, 2021, at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple. He was born April 12, 1950, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. Survivors include his wife of four years Roseline Laliene Olidan Isler and son John Isler.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.