Funeral services and burial for John Leslie Everett, 78, will be 3 p.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Everett died Jan. 29, 2022, at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
He was born and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee.
As a boy he had always wanted to be in the military and joined the U.S. Army in 1961, retiring in 1983 as sergeant first class, HHC 2nd Brigade, 2nd Armored Division.
He met and married Chong Sul Yi in Seoul, South Korea; having one child together.
His hobby was building and collecting model tanks and spoiling his four cats.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Chong Sul Everett; his daughter, Margarett Everett; and his four cats, Puff, Lil Bit, Ruff and Ready.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
