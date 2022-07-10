Memorial services for John “Jack” Harold McCarthy, 84, of Killeen, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Inurnment will follow at a later date at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. McCarthy died July 3, 2022.
He was born Sept. 7, 1937, in Worcester, Mass., to Harold and Dorothy (Maneely) McCarthy.
John was a headstrong, outgoing man; however, he liked his quiet time and he lived in the present, making decisions based on his feelings. He accepted conflicts as normal in relationships. He also preferred planning on the go, feeling flexible and free.
Mr. McCarthy was the older brother to Maureen and Kevin. He started his life-long love of golf at the age of nine. He also served as an altar server at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Worcester.
John joined the Navy at the young age of 17, and he served for four years before joining the Army. He retired at Fort Hood as a Sgt. First Class on Aug. 21, 1981, after 23 years of service. He served during the Vietnam War, and he received several awards during his service.
John enjoyed playing many different sports during his military career, including softball and volleyball. After retiring, John continued to enjoy bowling and golf. He was a member of local bowling leagues. He also enjoyed watching the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
John met the love of his life, Jean Gloria Robinson in Jan., 1960, and they soon married on March 5, 1960, at the Maternity BVM Church in Philadelphia, Pa. She preceded him in death on Dec. 27, 2009.
John and Jean raised five successful children that were born all over the world. John always gave credit to his wife, Jean, for the children’s success.
Mr. McCarthy is survived by his children: John McCarthy Jr. and his wife Brenda, Patricia Clark and her husband Kerry, Kathleen Corpina and her husband Salvatore, Michael McCarthy and his wife Jenifer, and Colleen Firkins and her husband Lance; twelve grandchildren: David, Ginger, Shannon, Erin, Robert, Austin, Sara, Alyson, Randy, Sean, Tristen and Megan; and twenty great-grandchildren and one on the way.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in John’s memory to The Autism Society of Texas, 300 E. Highland Mall Blvd, #205, Austin, TX 78752
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
