Funeral services for John Michael “Turtle” McGuire, 52, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at Kempner Cemetery.
Mr. McGuire died on Feb. 10, 2022. He was born on April 12, 1969, in Salem, Ill., to Mary Ann and John George McGuire.
He lived in Potosi, Missouri, with his siblings, Sheila, Allen and Billy as a young child. He was a joy and a challenge to his mother and step-father, William Eye. He was a curious child with a fearless streak, often getting him into trouble. Something he never outgrew.
His family moved to Copperas Cove in 1985 and have lived here ever since, where he continued his daring adventures in the hills around his home.
He dedicated his life to serving others as a Copperas Cove firefighter for the last 18 years. Mr. McGuire’s passing was considered a Line of Duty Death (LODD) and he will receive full traditional fire service honors.
He earned his emergency medical technician basic certification and several other certifications, including Intermediate Structural Firefighter, Fire Instructor I, Fire Officer II, Driver Operator‐Pumper, Driver Operator‐Aerial, Advanced Fire Investigator, Intermediate Fire Inspector, and Plans Examiner I.
He also received several awards in his career, including the Texas Commission on Fire Protection Fire Certification Bar, Safe Driver Award, Firefighter of the Year Award, and Emergency Medical Technician‐Basic of the Year Award. He leaves behind a large “family” in the Copperas Cove Fire Department and will be missed by all.
His biggest passion and joy came from his three children, Jason, Andrew and Caleb, to whom he dedicated his attention and love from their first breath to his last. He instilled in them the ability to laugh at themselves, the fearless daring he had, and a spirit of service to others.
He was an active member of the Five Hills Jeep Club, where he spent his time with his pride and joy (after his boys) “Emily,” his 2002 custom Jeep Wrangler TJ. He loved anything that included wheels, speed and mischief. He could be found riding his motorcycle, 4-wheelers, dirt-bikes, driving remote control cars, flying his drone and shooting guns.
His kindness and generosity will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His love was unconditional and all-encompassing. This is something we all cherish and aspire to adopt in our own lives in honor of his. His loss will leave a deep void in all who knew him for years to come. While we cannot help but long for his steadfast presence in our daily lives, we must remind ourselves that the mark he so profoundly made on our world with his kindness, compassion, and joyful living will uplift and inspire those who follow. Therefore, we must be content, even overjoyed, that today, He rests in Heaven with his Lord and Savior, and all of Heaven is rejoicing in his presence. We take comfort that someday we will be reunited with him in a heaven that is made more joyful with his company.
Mr. McGuire was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Eye; his step-father William Eye; his siblings Sheila McGuire, Allen McGuire, and Billy Eye; his children’s mother, Michele McGuire, and the ultimate joy in life, his three sons — Jason, Andrew, and Caleb McGuire and his “honorarily adopted” daughter Alex Huff. He was the sweetest of us all.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Viss Family Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
