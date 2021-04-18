John Pat Halley
John Pat “BASSMAN” Halley passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
John was born on October 24, 1951 to parents John H. Halley and Patsy Halley in Del Rio, TX.
John is survived by his wife, Betty Knight Halley, his daughter, Heather Gonzalez of Tuleta, TX, and stepdaughters Tammy (Steven) Kapalske of Cypress, TX, and Stephanie Bacon of Dallas, TX. He leaves behind his grandchildren Dezhmen Gomez, Payton Gomez, and Heirabella Gomez of Tuleta, TX, Matthew Kapalske of Cypress, TX, and Madeline Bacon of Dallas, TX, as well one great-granddaughter, Adalynn Gomez of Tuleta, TX. John is also survived by his sister, Della (Doug) Doss of Josephine, TX along with nieces, Jenna Koelsch of Farmersville, TX Kristen Doss of Anna, TX and nephew, Ryan Doss of Houston, TX.
John was always mischievous and imaginative as he grew up. Friends will recall his sense of humor and have memories of crazy times they had. John was an avid fisherman all of his life, following in the footsteps of his dad. He loved to cook and work in his garden. He never knew a stranger, and could still rank right up there with the best in telling a tale. His adventures were many, as a young man, and most likely put many a gray hair on his parents’ head, but was always loved and welcomed home. Killeen has been his home all these years, still living in his childhood home. John often commented on how lucky and blessed he was to survive several health issues in the last few years. John was blessed with so many lifelong friends, most he spoke to daily. He loved his friends, and they were among his greatest treasures. John also loved his two Airedale Terriers, Mason, and Gracie.
John was a great man and will be forever missed.
