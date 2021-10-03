A celebration of life ceremony for John Patrick Horn, 53, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Southern Hills Baptist Church in Kempner, followed by a procession to the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, where there will be a military honors ceremony at 3 p.m.
Mr. Horn died Sept. 22, 2021.
He was born Sept. 23, 1967, in Arlington.
John proudly served in the US Army from October 15, 1986 - October 31, 2006. His first duty station was at Fort Hood, TX where he met his wife, Shannon. He served in Operation Desert Storm, Bosnia, and two tours during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Over the past 15 years, John was grateful to continue serving the US Army as a contractor on Fort Hood repairing electronic equipment to be mission-ready.
John loved to spend time with family and friends. He loved Christ and the Church. He had an unparalleled personality that made everyone laugh. He enjoyed camping, biking, concerts, games, and watching Cowboys and TCU football. John was the self-proclaimed President, CEO and Founding Member of the “Zero Club.”
John’s verse, Romans 8:1 There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.
Grampers’ words of wisdom “Check yo self before you wreck yo self” and “Is that how you want to be acting when Jesus comes back?”
John is preceded in death by his parents Don and Barbara Horn.
Survivors include his wife, Shannon; daughter, Courtney; granddaughters, Kylar and Parker; brother, Russell Horn; sister, and brother-in-law, Kelly and Rich Bartko; nieces, Molly Bembry and Jessica Teeples; nephews, Matthew Horn, John Bartko and Evan Horn.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of John can be made to the granddaughters through Southern Hills Baptist Church (PO Box 638 Copperas Cove, TX 76522).
Condolences may be left at VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
