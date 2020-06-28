Funeral services for John Philip Griffin, 56, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Interment will follow at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mr. Griffin died June 26, 2020, in Georgetown with his family by his side.
He was born Nov. 25, 1963, to Philip and Elfriede Griffin in Shirley, Mass.
In December 1990, John married the love of his life, Patsy (Pat) McGee, in Copperas Cove.
He worked for Lampasas ISD. He also worked on an oil rig and as a mechanic at local garages.
John enjoyed painting vehicles, putting together models and playing racing games on his X-Box. He also loved watching Formula One Racing on TV with his mom.
Griffin was preceded in death by his dad, Philip Griffin; a brother, Michael Griffin; and his wife, Pat Griffin.
He is survived by his mom, Elfriede Griffin; a brother, Ronnie Griffin (Roxanne); two sisters, Maryanne Moore (Bryan) and Christine Greer (Jeffery); and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
