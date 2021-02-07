Graveside services for John Richard Foster, 82, of Killeen will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Killeen Memorial Park.
He was born Nov. 10, 1938, in West Union, Ohio. He died Jan. 27, 2021, in Killeen.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.