Funeral services for retired Sgt. Maj. John Robert Winch, 80, of Harker Heights will be held Friday, at 9 a.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home. Committal service with full military honors will follow at 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Winch died March 21, 2023. He was born on Nov. 2, 1942, to the late Mr. James and Mrs. Velma Winch in Potosi, Missouri.
He met his wife, Bernice M. Winch in Missouri in 1968. They were married in holy matrimony on Nov. 15, 1969, in St. Genevieve, Missouri. They were married for 49 years. They had their one and only cherished daughter, Christy Turck, in July of 1970.
John joined the United States Marine Corps at 17 years of age in 1960 when he drove across the country on a motorcycle to San Diego, California, for his first duty station.
He served a tour in Okinawa, Japan as a Marine. He joined the United States Army in April 1965, where he served as a Petroleum Supply Specialist. During his time in the Army, he served tours in Vietnam, Korea, and Honduras. He retired as a Sergeant Major in July of 1990 at Ft. Hood.
During his time in the Army, he was awarded the following: Legion of Merit; Bronze Star with Valor; Meritorious Service Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster; Army Commendation Medal; Army Achievement Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster; Good Conduct Medal (9th Award); Good Conduct Medal (USMC); National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Silver and 2 Bronze Service Stars; NCO Professional Development Ribbon (Numeral 3); Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon (Numeral 5); Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Air Assault Badge; Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation Badge with Palm (3rd Award), and the Expert Badge Rifle (M16); He also obtained the Meritorious Unit Citation; Vietnam Civil Actions Unit Citation, and the Combat Infantry Badge.
After retirement from the Army, he had a career in truck driving for JB Hunt and also retired as a prison guard for Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ). Once he retired from TDCJ, he enjoyed being a husband, dad, and papa to 4 grandchildren.
He took advantage of the time to travel all over the country with his wife. He also enjoyed collecting coins and rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys. He will also always be remembered for his impeccable green thumb and his love for animals.
John is survived by his daughter, Christy Turck; grandchildren, Deanna, Ryan, John, and Ashley Turck; sister, Cindy Paroski; and multiple nieces and nephews, including his nephew Chris Paroski.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice M. Winch; his parents, James and Velma Winch and siblings, Frances Pennington, James Winch, and Richard Winch.
A viewing will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.