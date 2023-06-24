Memorial services with full military honors for John Timothy “Jack” Ropple, 82, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Ropple died May 18, 2023, surrounded by friends and family.
He was born June 30, 1940, in Boston, Mass., to the late William Ropple and Mary Daly Ropple.
Jack grew up in Charlestown in the shadow of the Bunker Hill Monument. Jack joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17 and was assigned to serve in Taukkunen Barracks, in the town of Worms am Rhein, Germany. He met Katharina “Rina” Fuchs and they married. Their first and second daughters, Karin and Pedra, were born in Heidelberg and later their son Tim was born in Shirley, Fort Devens, Mass. He spent a year in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. After serving 21 years in the U.S. Army, Jack opened the Mane Event Hair salon in Copperas Cove, then worked for the Youth Services on then Fort Hood (Fort Cavazos) and that took him back to Germany. After retirement from civil service he worked as a Crossing Guard for Copperas Cove Independent School District, crossing many kids at many corners throughout Copperas Cove. He enjoyed working with the kids and making new friends. His favorite hobby was singing karaoke and he traveled around locally to various venues but usually ended up at the city VFW or country VFW. He sang mostly the oldies but a few new C&W favorites.
Mr. Ropple is preceded in death by his son-n-law, Ulrich “Uli” Fasold; brother, Joe; and sister-in-law, Peggy, of Woburn Mass.; sister, Elaine and brother-n-law, Paul of Somerville, Mass.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Katharina “Rina” Ropple; daughter, Katharina “Karin” Ropple; daughter, Pedra Ropple-Fasold; son, Timothy “Tim” Ropple and wife, Michelle Ropple; seven grandkids; and nine great-grandkids.
In memory of “Jack Ropple,” a pancakes/scramble eggs/sausage and lightly cooked hash-brown breakfast buffet will be served between 10 a.m. and noon Friday at Lil Tex Restaurant in Copperas Cove. A “Jack Ropple” karaoke evening from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday will be held at the City VFW in Copperas Cove singing all his favorites. All who knew Jack are welcomed to attend these functions.
In loving memory of Jack the family hopes friends will join them for the morning breakfast or the evening karaoke.
