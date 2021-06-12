Graveside services for John Nicholas Valentine Jr., 69, of Copperas Cove will be 2 p.m. June 25 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on June 26 at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Mr. Valentine died May 22, 2021, at a hospital in Killeen.
