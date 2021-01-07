Funeral services for John Vincente Moreno, 17, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
John died Dec. 31, 2020.
He had a passion for sports that included football, baseball, and powerlifting.
John also enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family and friends.
John had dreams of one day joining the United States Marine Corps from the time he was around 5 years old.
Survivors include his father and mother, Christopher Moreno and Myrna Moreno; little brothers, Issac and Daniel; grandparents, Ydalia Moreno and David Moreno, Patricia Alley and Hector Delvalle; maternal great-grandmother, Nona Alley; aunts, uncles and several cousins.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.