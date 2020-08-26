Graveside services with military honors for retired Sgt. Maj. John W. Hughes, 89, of Killeen, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mr. Hughes died Aug. 24, 2020, in his Killeen home in the early morning.
He was born Oct. 5, 1930, in Savannah, Tenn., to father Worlie Hughes and mother Eva Hughes.
John left school to join the U.S. Army. He was a soldier through and through, retiring as a sergeant major in February 1972. He served in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War, earning numerous medals and awards including a Bronze Star for combat service in Vietnam. He was also stationed in Germany, France and at Fort Hood. Post military, John worked for the City of Killeen Water Department followed by Civil Service.
Mr. Hughes had a larger-than-life personality and will be missed by many.
John is preceded in death my his beloved wife, Willie Aslee (Bishop) Hughes; his mother, Eva Hughes; father, Worlie Hughes; and siblings, James Hughes, Albert Hughes, Neva Anderson, Eva Weaver and Faye Wise.
Survivors include daughters, Brenda Hughes Hisel and spouse Vern, Beverly Hughes Cummings and spouse Mike and Betty Hughes Lariviere and spouse Rick, along with grandchildren, Chris Giroux and spouse Lindsay, Jonathan Cummings and spouse (Christine Hille) Elizabeth (Giroux) Viers (Tanner), Brandy Giroux, Kailey (Cummings) McMaster (Derrick), Dakota Grimes and Blake Grimes and 11 great-grandchildren.
A visitation for Mr. Hughes is planned for 11 a.m. to noon Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. All are invited.
