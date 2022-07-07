Funeral services for retired Staff Sgt. Johnathan Nathaniel Orphe’, 43, of Killeen, will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Interment with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Orphe’ died June 25, 2022, in Killeen.
He was born Aug. 20, 1978, in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
