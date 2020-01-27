Graveside services for Johnie Elmer Corbin, 76, of Belton, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at North Belton Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Walling officiating.
Mr. Corbin died Jan. 11, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 20, 1943, in Little River, to Lillie and E.C. (Buddy) Corbin.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Shirley Neves Corbin of Belton; his son, James Edward Corbin of Belton; his daughters, Donna JoAnn Corbin of Gatesville and Janice Corbin Montgomery and husband Jason Montgomery of Fort Worth; his sister, Linda Corbin Cousins Lipuma; his 10 grandchildren; and his seven great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangement.
