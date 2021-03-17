Services for Johnny D. Carnes, 81, of Harker Heights are pending with Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Carnes died March 13, 2021.
Johnny D. Carnes was a championship-winning track and football coach at both Killeen High School and Ellison High School.
