Memorial services for Johnny Duane Johnson, 58, of Belton will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 5. at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton with H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Johnson died on Jan. 9, 2021, in Burnet. Johnny was born on Feb. 28, 1962, in San Antonio. Crotty Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
