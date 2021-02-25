A private celebration of life for Johnny Lewis Bailey, 96, of Killeen will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, with a public burial following at 1 p.m. at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Bailey died Feb. 10, 2021, at his son, Robert’s home in Killeen.
He was born June 15, 1924, in Spunky Flat, Falls County, Texas, to Robert Herschel Bailey and Mary “Mamie” Elizabeth (Williams) Bailey.
He lived his childhood in Falls and McLennan counties. He graduated from Rosenthal High School in 1942.
He was drafted March 9, 1943, by the U.S. Army during World War II. He was inducted at Camp Walters, Mineral Wells, Texas. His basic training was at Camp Bowie, in Brownwood. He was stationed at Camp Hood, in Killeen in June 1943.
He attended the school for bakers and cooks at Fort Sam Houston from December 1943 to February 1944. He was stationed at Camp Carson, Colorado, in 1944 to test new equipment, boots, field rations and C rations. In 1944, he was stationed at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, before going overseas. From March 7, 1945, to Sept. 7, 1945, he served with the European Theater Operations in France, Germany, and Austria with the 3rd Army under General George Patton.
After World War II he was stationed at Camp Bowie in Brownwood, in October 1945. He was stationed at Camp Hood in Killeen, in January 1946. He was discharged from the U.S. Army on June 22, 1947, at Camp Hood. He reenlisted June 15, 1948 and was stationed at Camp Hood, Texas.
From May 1952 until June 1953, he was stationed in Korea. In July 1953, he was stationed at Camp San Luis, Obispo, California. He was stationed at Camp Gordon, Georgia, in November 1953. He was discharged from the U.S. Army on July 7, 1954, as a master sergeant. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves from Aug. 30, 1954, to June 26, 1957.
The awards and decorations he earned during his active-duty military service include the Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, European Theater Medal with two bronze stars, Combat Infantryman Badge twice, Korean Service Medal, Commendation Ribbon with Medal with Medal Pendant, Battle Campaign for Rhineland, and Battle Campaign for Central Europe.
While serving in the U.S. Army at Camp Bowie, Texas, he met Delphia LaVerne Walton, his future wife. They were married on Nov. 8, 1947, in Waco. Their marriage lasted for 56 years until her tragic death as the result of a car accident.
After his military career, he worked for Powell Supply, a Goodyear dealership in Belton. Later he worked for Shine Brothers Goodyear in Killeen and became a partner in the business.
After retiring from Shine Brothers Goodyear, he worked for Cecil Atkission Motors in Burnet, as a driver. He drove all over Texas picking up and delivering cars for the dealership.
He was an avid sports fan, especially football. He followed the Killeen Kangaroos, attending the football and basketball games even after moving to Burnet. He was loyal to the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers.
He was an accomplished baker and treated the family to his handmade delightfully delicious pies and cakes. He was a skilled domino player and occasionally he would let us win.
He accepted Christ as his savior as a young man. He followed up with baptism at First Baptist Church in Belton. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bertram.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Wanda Adams and her son, Jerry Winnett, and his wife, Sherri, for their care, company, and love for Johnny after the loss of his wife. The family would also like to thank the Heart of Texas Hospice team for their care of Johnny during his last days.
Mr. Bailey was preceded in death by his wife, Delphia LaVerne Bailey; his parents, Robert Herschel Bailey and Mary “Mamie” Elizabeth (Williams) Bailey; his sisters, Mary Eunice Whitt, Venia Jo “Bob” Easterwood; and his brothers, Charles Vinson Bailey, Woodrow Wilson Bailey, and Robert Lee “Bittie” Bailey.
Survivors include his daughter, Carolyn “Sissy” Johnson of Beaumont; his son Robert Bailey and his wife, Linda, of Killeen; his daughter, Jean O’Connor and her husband, Mark, of Rockwall, and his son Lynn Bailey of Killeen; grandchildren, Ricky Holcomb, Stacy Hector, Paula Holcomb, Christy Waddell, Jason Holcomb, Angie Dickerson, Teresa Washington, Brittany Washington, Melissa Millwee, Melinda Rosploch and Kaitlynn Bailey; 14 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
The family requests that memorials be made to the LifeWay Fellowship Church building fund at PO Box 10250, Killeen, Texas 76547.
The celebration of life service will be on livestream on Facebook at facebook.com/crawfordbowerskilleen.
