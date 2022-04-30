Jon Henderson

Memorial services for Jon Franklin Henderson, 82, of Kempner, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Henderson died April 24, 2022.
He was born Sept. 25, 1939, in Killeen to Robert James Henderson Sr. and Opal Elizabeth Herring.
Jon went to school in Lampasas and then served in the United States Army from 1964-1967. He married Carol Ann Folkner on March 2, 1967, and had one daughter, Kimberlee Virginia Henderson Rose. On Sept. 7, 2006, he married the love of his life, his soulmate, Belinda Marion Martin. Jon loved to hunt, fish, and also loved to practice shooting his guns. He was an avid animal lover but had a special love for cats.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and two brothers, Donald Ray Henderson and Jesse Anthony Henderson.
Jon is survived by his daughter, Kim Rose; brother, Robert James Henderson Jr.; nephew, Judd; nieces, Shari, Sheila, Opal, Amy and Wendy; and special friends Tommy and Mary Brown, and their daughter Pam; and Richard and Melba Roscher.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.