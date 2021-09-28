Jon Oldham

A Celebration of Life for Jon Dalton Oldham, 44, of Belton will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Oldham died of natural causes at his home in Belton on Sept. 23, 2021. He was born Nov. 17, 1976, in Killeen to Dalton and Jenny Oldham.
He was a senior patrol officer for the Austin Police Department with 18½ years service.
He is survived by his wife, Shellie Oldham; son Zackary R. (Brook Vining) Oldham; and daughter Julie R. Oldham; and his parents.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
